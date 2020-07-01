July 2, 1964: Chaska’s Chamber of Commerce has $100 in cash prizes to be given away at this year’s Krazy Daze “Rooster Crow” to be held Friday, July 10 at 3:30 p.m. in the Chaska City Park. It’s all part of Chaska’s Annual Krazy Daze promotion with the Chamber of Commerce offering a $50 U.S. savings bond to the owner of the rooster that crows the most during a 30-minute period.
July 3, 1941: Early risers should bear in mind the fact that they will have no electricity at their disposal on Thursday morning of next week for a period of an hour and a half. City Electrician Carl A. Kayeska has announced that the power throughout the city will be shut off from 3:30 until 5 o’clock in the morning to permit switching some transformers.
July 4, 1957: M.A. Gedney Company of Minneapolis, in anticipation of moving their warehouse and entire operation to Chaska, has purchased a 17-acre tract of land from the American Crystal Sugar Company. The land purchased by the Gedney Company is located west of St. John’s Lutheran cemetery and north of the sugar factory road.
July 5, 1894: Oerter, Root and Banker Dutoit spent Saturday night on the shore of Holtmeier Lake and now they are entertaining their friends with whopping stories relative to mosquitoes and the big fish they caught. Don’t take any stock in what they say.
July 6, 1905: John Sutheimer, Chaska’s big cigar maker, has inaugurated a new and excellent brand of tobacco labeled “DICK.” It is excellent for smoking or chewing. Chaska certainly is very proud of its one big cigar factory.
July 7, 1892: Our city police sent up a couple of tramps for five days each for appropriating a dollar – that belonged to someone else. It would be much cheaper for the taxpayers if our police would use a little more bodily exertion and keep this class of gentry out of town. Drive them out and not board them at public expense.
July 8, 1971: Chaska’s free summer band concert program will feature a “Local Touch” Friday evening when native son musicians appear in concert. Members of the former Infinite Set, featuring Mike Fritz, Dan Bury, Ross Kamerud and Grant Davies will provide Friday evening’s band concert at 8 p.m. in the Chaska City Park.
