Sept. 26, 1901: A gang of pick pockets struck Chaska on Tuesday, and if all accounts are correct, plied their trade with success as several robberies are reported to have occurred. Chief Rudolph arrested one of the subjects in the evening and lodged him in jail and he will have his examination today.
Sept. 27, 1917: The weather prophet are already at work. They now say “the muskrats are now building their houses four feet above the water, and that the corn husks are unusually thick this fall, sure signs of a long cold winter.” Which to our mind is pure and simple buncomb.
Sept. 28, 1916: There are still some students of school age who are not in school. While throughout the state the law has been somewhat set aside on account of the infantile paralysis epidemic, the danger from that seems over and the enforcement of the law is being pushed. Notices are being sent to the delinquents and it is hoped that all will be in school before further procedure is necessary.
Sept. 29, 1910: The local White Diamonds closed the season last Sunday afternoon by meeting defeat at the hands of the Mudcura sanitarium team, an aggregation of Shakopee boys. The score was 5-1. George Helmeke heaved them over for the White Diamonds and threw good ball.
Sept. 30, 1954: Enrollment at Guardian Angels high School has swelled to an unprecedented total this fall — no less than 120 students. The breakdown of the classes reveal 35 seniors, 21 juniors, 29 sophomores and 35 freshmen.
Oct. 1, 1936: With its veterans turning in a weaker performance than the new material, the Chaska High School football squad took a licking from Excelsior on the local gridiron Friday afternoon. On Friday of this week, Shakopee comes here to test the strength of the locals. The game starts at four and admission is 15 and 25 cents.
Oct. 2, 1986: Chaska police have been alerting local businesses in the past week that counterfeit $50 bills are being passed in Chaska. According to Warren Breezee, investigator with the department, four businesses had the bills passed in their establishments. They are Tires Plus, Hardees, Carver County Bank and First National Bank.
