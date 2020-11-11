Nov. 12, 1942: Cheskahmay, an Indian name, has been chosen as the name for the Chaska Campfire Girls Club. The officers of the organization are: President, Ramona Stans; Vice-President, Maureen Van Sloun; Secretary, Betty Gastler and Treasurer, Kathryn Schimelpfening. Joan Knotz was chosen as scribe. The group, to date, has an enrollment of twenty-five.
Nov. 13, 1913: The high school basketball club spent Monday evening in practice at the Opera House. All members were present and a very good practice game was played. We noted there was still room for improvement in passing the ball. The probable line-up for this year’s team will be, Gatz, center; Gehl and Simons, guards; Ruediger and Faber, forwards. Mr. Campbell, coach.
Nov. 14, 1901: The days of the wood heater or cooker is numbered. The scarcity and high price of wood had brought about the change. Coal heaters and coal burning ranges are rapidly replacing the old style stoves, and, strange to say, the good housewife seems to welcome the innovation.
Nov. 15, 1945: When Donald Lano returned to his home on the Fetzner farm at 6 p.m., last Friday, he was surprised to find the glass of the front door broken, and two suitcases resting at the entrance outside. The sheriff was called and found a drunkard quietly reposing in the family bed. He was taken into custody and ushered in the county jail.
Nov. 16, 1922: Roads are reported in very poor condition due to the late rains. The general impression prevails that it will take several years before this section of the country will have real roads, the kind you may travel over in safety and comfort following a rain.
Nov. 17, 1870: The trustees of the District School have ordered Mr. Mix, Principal, to close the school for the week, on account of the prevalence of the scarlet fever in our midst. We think the action of the school board wise and one that will be applauded by the entire community.
Nov. 18, 1971: Joseph Kesselring’s famous Broadway comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” will come alive on the stage of the Chaska Junior High School auditorium Friday and Saturday evening as the Drama Department of CHS “Trods the Boards” in an amateur production that promises entertainment for young and old. Curtain time will be 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. Admission price is $1.50 for adults, 75 cents for children.