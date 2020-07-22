July 23, 1936: A fine of at least $100 or a jail sentence of not less than three months awaits persons who dumped garbage and refuse along the banks of the Minnesota across the bridge according to Dr. B.H. Simons, City Health Officer. Complaints have been made to the State Health Department that dumping of eggs, dead chickens and other matter has been going on along the river banks.
July 24, 1969: Rup’s Bar and Liquors, formerly Luby’s Bar, in Chaska, will soon have a new location. Owner Robert Burkhardt announced today that Rup’s Bar will relocate in the former Molnau Building at the intersection of Walnut Street and Highway 212 in Chaska effective Friday, August 1. Renovation of the former implement building is presently underway and will be re-opened as Rup’s Liquor Lounge.
July 25, 1901: The Hansen Baseball Team of this city crossed bats last Sunday with the Smetana Pillmakers of Hopkins. It proved a very interesting game and showed our boys need for practice. The score at the end of the ninth inning stood 21 to 6 in favor of Hopkins.
July 26, 1917: Three big attractions in Chaska on tomorrow (Friday) evening — concert by the Watertown Ladies Band, the Ford drawing with ice cream social in the park and the Grand Schnitzelbank Club dance at the Opera House.
July 27, 1911: Never leave home on a journey without a bottle of Chamberlain’s Colic, Cholera and Diarrhea Remedy. It is almost certain to be needed and cannot be obtained when on board cars or steamships. For sale by Chaska Pharmacy.
July 28, 1927: The city of Chaska has its new street signs after several weeks of delay. During the latter part of last week, the new street signs were placed at each corner about the entire city. The signs are designed in black with a light blue background. The home and business places have been numbered some weeks ago and now with the street signs placed on the proper corners, as required by law, the work to bring about free mail delivery into the city will advance rapidly.
July 29, 1948: Chaska’s Ex-servicemen’s Drum & Bugle Corps will represent the Sugar City in the Aquatennial Parade that will be held in Minneapolis this evening. A large delegation from here will follow the Corps to Minneapolis to watch the smoothly functioning and smart looking unit perform in the evening parade.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.