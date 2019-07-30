Aug. 1, 1907: A dozen members of the St. Elizabeth Society of this city enjoyed an outing at Lake Minnetonka Thursday. The trip included a tour of the lake and the concert at Big Island. The party was chaperoned by Misters Hook Hecklin and Hubert Rief.
Aug. 2, 1917: The editors of the Herald are not trying to publish a great big paper this week as the weather has been too hot for continual indoor work and we like to take a breathing spell like the rest of the humans. Besides its too warm to do much reading.
Aug. 3, 1967: Whispers and rumors of past months sounded loud and clear Tuesday morning when a bold plan for a “new town” development in the City of Chaska was announced by Henry T. McKnight, real estate financier and president of the newly formed Jonathan Development Corporation. An ultimate population of 50,000 in single family homes, town houses and apartments of various sizes are planned for Jonathan.
Aug. 4, 1870: Work has been resumed on the new Catholic Church building and we are informed that it is the intention of the trustees to have the basement story finished this fall, so as to be of use next winter as a school.
Aug. 5, 1954: Lester Melchert said that the law against shooting rifles at the Chaska city dump must be strictly enforced. He pointed out that the dumping grounds is within the city limits and that there is a law against firing guns in the city. Sheriff Melchert warned that violation of the shooting law would be strongly prosecuted.
Aug. 6, 1874: Why do you suffer with rheumatism, headache, toothache and pains of all kinds? Because you have not used Death to Pain. Ask your druggist for circulars and read what is said of it by those who know.
Aug. 7, 1879: Mrs. Schutschke was arrested last Monday and brought before Justice Griswold charged with having used obscene language. She was fined $10.00 and in default of payment to be committed to jail for 10 days. Our county jail being full she will be sent to Scott County to serve her term out.
