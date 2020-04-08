April 9, 1925: The Burkhart Furniture Store, this city’s complete house furnishings concern, has been receiving large shipments of the latest in wallpaper and wall decorations during the past few weeks. The Burkhart Store is a model and one rarely found outside the large cities. A visit to the handsome Burkhart House Furnishings Emporium is a treat and a delight.
April 10, 1941: Increasing in popularity is the Chaska Ladies’ Kitchen Band, which has quite a record of public appearances during the current entertainment season. Its most recent performances were at an Auto Club meeting and at the P.T.A. Amateur Show. Instruments are made entirely of kitchen utensils.
April 11, 1912: The Socialist lecture at the opera house last Friday evening by John S. Ingalls, the well known Socialist writer and lecturer, was not well attended probably for the fact that it was Good Friday, and again it may be that the country towns are not strong on socialism and fail to take interest in the teaching of the party.
April 12, 1887: The alarm of fire was sounded last Sunday night at about 12 o’clock. The building on fire proved to be the old vacant building on the levee, opposite Warners Old Store. By the time the alarm was sounded the fire had gained such headway that the Hook & Ladder Boys were unable to save the building. It is without doubt the work of an incendiary. We are going to organize a vigilance committee and woe be unto the first person discovered in this business.
April 13, 1893: The cleaning up process has commenced; let it be thorough and don’t forget cellars and back yards. House cleaning and soap making will be the next thing, to engage the attention of all thrifty housewives.
April 14, 1977: Advance tickets to the Chaska High School spring musical “No, No, Nanette” are now on sale. The musical will be performed the evenings of April 27 through April 30 at the old Chaska Junior High School auditorium with performances beginning at 8 p.m. Choice seats are available in advance for $2.25, regular seats are $1.50 each.
April 15, 1926: The Hoover – Beats as it Sweeps as it Cleans. Paschka & Kayeska — Chaska.
