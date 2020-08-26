Aug. 27, 1908: A stranger who has been in our city the past several weeks was arrested on complaint of Mrs. Joseph Schumm, proprietor of the National Hotel, last week and placed in the city lockup. He was given a trial before Judge A.F. Young last Friday morning and given a sentence of 7 days in the “Jug” on the charge of failing to pay his board bill.
Aug. 28, 1913: The Cubs won a single victory at the local athletic park last Sunday afternoon when they decisively defeated Shakopee by a score of 10 to 5. Fritz Besemann, the Redoubtable, threw them over for the Cubs and had the Shakopee contingent on the run most of the game. Emil Geiser grabbed the hot ones and did fine work. All Cubs were in the game all the time and worked hard to win.
Aug. 29, 1935: Children under fifteen years of age are reminded that the Herald, in conjunction with the Minnesota State Fair Board, is offering them free tickets for Saturday, September 7th. The tickets are good for admission to the grounds and for the special grandstand performance in the morning. Tickets are available simply by calling at the Herald office.
Aug. 30, 1917: The city council has passed ordinance No. 72 that prohibits the use of obscene or vulgar language upon any of the streets of the city, or in the city park and prohibits boisterous conduct thereon. The Opera House and entire block around it have been subjected to some very rotten conduct for some time, and not alone by young men but by young ladies as well. Mayor Gibson is thoroughly disgusted with the state of affairs and has given strict orders to nab every offender.
Aug. 31, 1882: During the past week our village has had its usual serenity disturbed by several family fights. It may have been that the hot weather or some other atmospheric cause brought on the eruption of these domestic volcanoes, but we are rather inclined to think that bad whiskey, taken in more than homeopathic doses was really the moving spirit of the whole disturbance.
Sept. 1, 1927: Many of the Chaska families who have been enjoying the summer months at their lake homes at Excelsior and Shady Point, Lake Bavaria, have returned to their homes in this city the past week. Shady Point is a fine summer resort and has many beautiful and modern summer cottages. Within a few years this place should rank among the nicest summer resorts in the state
Sept. 2, 1954: Chaska’s newest business establishment opened on Wednesday of this week when the Chaska Tee-Vee and Radio Shop started operations in the J.P. Brinkhaus building, directly opposite the City Park on Chestnut Street. Richard Krueger, Robert Sumpter and William F. Kelly, all of Excelsior, are on the staff of the firm.
