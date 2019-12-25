Dec. 26, 1912: What should prove one of the best basketball contests seen here in years will be staged at the Opera House in this city Saturday evening, when the Minnesota Sugar Co.’s team, claimants of the state championship, take on the Fast Drummonds of Minneapolis. Play will be called at 9 o’clock.
Dec. 27, 1917: Chaska again has a restaurant and it’s a clean and nifty looking place at that. Two Greeks, who are said to have considerable experience in the restaurant business, have opened up in the Dresen Building. Whether this city can afford a restaurant remains to be seen, but in the past the venture has usually proved a losing proposition.
Dec. 28, 1961: Lano’s Fairway Store: Cucumbers, 5 cents; Crisp Stalk Celery, 10 cents; Chicken, 29 cents per pound; Pillsbury Angel Food Mix, 39 cents.
Dec. 29, 1949: The New Year’s week-end is expected to be observed in gay fashion in Chaska with three dances scheduled, two at the Valley Ballroom and one at the American Legion Club Rooms. Dances will be held at the Valley Ballroom on New Year’s Eve (Saturday) and New Year’s night (Sunday). The American Legion will also be the scene of a New Year’s party and dance on Saturday night, December 31st.
Dec. 30, 1943: Adding to the Christmas spirit, the carolers have been making trips to the shut-ins, besides giving pleasure to everyone. Even though we have no street decorations, the music from the city park, the home decorations, the carolers added much to the joy of the season. With the world at war, keeping Christmas in our hearts, is not easy, but all of the observances help.
Dec. 31, 1936: A throng came from all sections of the city and country to participate in Chaska’s Big Christmas Party last Wednesday afternoon. The various features on the program were much enjoyed by the crowd. A total of 1,275 stockings filled with candy, nuts and gifts was distributed.
Jan. 1, 1880: Last Christmas was the coldest we ever experienced in Minnesota and we have been a resident of this state since the year 1856. The spirit register indicated 42 degrees below zero at 7 o’clock a.m. Toward evening it indicated 15 degrees below being the highest point reached during the day.
