Oct. 10, 1940: One of Chaska’s four oldest business firms came to the end of its history Saturday with purchase of the Burkhart Furniture store by Florian P. Eder and James H. Zamjahn.
Oct. 11, 1900: Thus far the Republican candidates on the county ticket are doing all the electioneering. Most of them have been to this city several times since their nomination. We think it is about time for the other boys to show up.
Oct. 12, 1972: Chaska’s City Council joined the Chaska Lions Club in an official kick-off to the next week’s Lions Light Bulb sale at Tuesday’s council meeting. Chaska Lions will canvas the city Tuesday and Wednesday evening next week —selling light bulbs in a fund-raising benefit for Lion’s Park and the new Linear Park System.
Oct. 13, 1938: Chaska’s remodeled and enlarged power and water station now houses controls for the city’s electrical lines, two wells and pumps and the new water filtration plant. The system was installed at a cost of $6,400.
Oct. 14, 1909: Hoarseness in child subject to croup is a sure indication of the approach of the disease. If Chamberlain’s Cough Remedy is given at once or even after the croupy cough has appeared it will prevent the attack. Contains no poison. Sold by Geo. E Streukens.
Oct. 15. 1959: Chaska High School will be one of 30 area bands to participate Homecoming festivities at Mankato State College in Mankato on Saturday. Ken Leander, CHS band instructor announced early this week that the local high school band will appear in the 12:30 p.m. parade and also participate in the half-time ceremonies at the Homecoming football game.
Oct. 16, 1862: Jack Frost, esq., has paid us nightly visits for the past week causing everything in the vegetable kingdom to wither by his cold touch. Of course the leaves are falling fast and the forest will soon be “stark naked.”
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.