March 19, 1942: The mayor of Norvik, Norway, Theodore Broch will be the guest of honor at the Auto Club meeting scheduled for the evening of March 26th. He will relate an interesting talk on his adventurous and dangerous escape from Norway at the time of the Nazi invasion.
March 20, 1952: A Folger’s Coffee guessing contest is in progress this weekend at Cooper’s Super Market and a long list of valuable prizes will be awarded the lucky winners. A huge display stack of coffee has been arranged in the center of the store and the object of the contest is to guess the number of pounds in the pyramid. The contest closes March 29th.
March 21, 1940: The first annual marble tournament will be staged on the public school grounds Saturday afternoon. Competition is open to all boys. If interested they should contact Lester Bealka or Charles Westin, recreation leaders. Prizes will be three fine kites donated by George W. Iltis.
March 22, 1900: Don’t miss the Wargraph at Chaska Opera House Friday evening March 23. Edison’s latest invention reproducing the Spanish-American, Philippine and Boer wars, admission 10 and 20 cents.
March 23, 1961: Eddy “Yogi” Brose, 27-year-old first baseman, has been named the manager of this year’s Chaska Cubs baseball team. The selection, made by team personnel was approved by Greater Chaska Inc., a local sponsoring organization. Brose inherits the managerial reins from Herb Eder. Assisting Brose in his initial bid as a manager will be Ted Nikolai.
March 24, 1892: Our streets are rapidly drying up, and with good weather will be ready to be cleaned up of winter garbage in a few days.
March 25, 1937: Three new cases of scarlet fever reported yesterday gave a sudden spurt to Chaska’s epidemic which was thought to be under control. Carelessness of parents in permitting their children to be among other youngsters and spread the germ is the primary cause. Such practice is criminal negligence.
