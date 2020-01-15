Jan. 16, 1930: Dance patrons of the Happ auditorium will be pleased to know that Tiny Little and his Toe Teasers of Texas will furnish the music for the dance on January 19th. On this night as a special treat for the ladies, Manager Happ will give away absolutely free, to the lady holding the lucky number, a high grade diamond ring.
Jan. 17, 1901: Our ice dealers are to be soon at work. William Roeskes intends to commence next week to put up 1,000 tons. The Leivermanns and Dave Roy are also getting ready to put in their summer’s supply and promise us “fresh cool beer.”
Jan. 18, 1934: The Chaska Auto Club’s committee on construction of a skating rink is putting the finishing touches on a municipal skating rink located just north of the public school building on the tennis courts and school playgrounds. A warming house has been donated by the American Beet Sugar Co.
Jan. 19, 1928: Fighting like iron men, Chaska High School’s Purple and Gold basketball quintet climbed to heights of glory last Friday night when they downed the Excelsior High’s fast and rangy Blue and White Cagers in a sensational battle at the Happ Auditorium by a score of 22 to 14.
Jan. 20, 1927: Last Wednesday evening the Guardian Angels High School basketball team defeated the Carver High School team by a score of 17 to 12 at the Guardian Angels Auditorium. Anthony Ryski was the star player of the evening, making 9 points for his team while the rest of the team also played a good fast game.
Jan. 21, 1965: Rup & Mert’s Bar & Pizza, a popular local 3.2 tavern, has been sold after being closed for several months. The new owners are Pete and Barbara Shewchuk who formerly operated a restaurant-tavern in the Deephaven area. Tentative plans call for the new owners to operate the local bar and pizza under the name of Pete & Barb’s Bar & Pizza.
Jan. 22, 1970: Roy Butler, Industrial Arts teacher at Chaska High School, won Sunday’s Chaska Firemen’s Fishing Contest with a four and one-half ounce crappie — the largest fish caught during the two-hour contest. Butler received a 4 HP Johnson outboard motor for his efforts.
