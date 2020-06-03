June 4, 1981: Diplomas will be awarded to 245 seniors Thursday evening when Chaska Senior High School holds commencement exercises for the class of 1981. Ceremonies are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. outdoors at the high school stadium. In case of rain, the ceremony will be held in the Chaska High School gym. Principal Chuck Achter will present the graduating class and District 112 Board of Education Chairman, Dr. James Mayerle, will award the diplomas.
June 5, 1930: Commodity prices: Eggs, per dozen, $.17; Butter, per pound, $.37; Potatoes, per bushel, $1.25.
June 6, 1963: For a new Admiral TV or radio, see or call Walters TV Chaska, Phone: HI 8-2560.
June 7, 1900: Owing to the oppressive state of the weather ... we were unable to get out a 12 page edition this week.
June 8, 1922: Our streets have now been oiled and are now in good shape. Let’s keep them clean. The promiscuous unpacking of crates and boxes on sidewalks and then sweeping the nails and rubbish out into the street is a misdemeanor and should be stopped. Nails on our streets cause more tire trouble than anything else.
June 9, 1977: For Gil Jensen, 13 years as head baseball coach at Chaska High School came to an end as the CHS Hawks were eliminated from playoff action Tuesday, losing 7-6 to Rocori. Jensen announced his resignation this week effective as soon as the Hawks’ season was over. Since taking over at the helm of the CHS baseball program in the spring of 1965, Jensen has guided the Hawks to seven conference championships, three sub-district championships and just this year, a sub-regional championship.
June 10, 1915: The “Herald” force took an afternoon off last Thursday for an outing with the Finny Tribe at Nelson’s Lake and strange to relate returned with several hundred nice big sunfish. The party consisted of five with “Sport” Wudke as chef and George Odell as Guest of Honor and “Chief Eater.”
