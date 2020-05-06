May 7, 1959: ELECTROLUX — Before you buy a vacuum get a “FREE DEMONSTRATION” of the only automatic cleaner in the market. Willie Heger, Sales & Service Tel HI8-2907 Chaska.
May 8, 1902: “Grit,” a choice breakfast food made from selected hard wheat, manufactured by the Cologne Mill and put up in five-pound sacks, can be had at the Teske Flour Warehouse. It is far better than the many kinds of breakfast foods now offered for sale. Try a sample sack.
May 9, 1867: The “Mollie Mohler” and “Jeanette Roberts” brought to our landing within the last two weeks several families of Germans and Swedes. From the amount of goods with them, and also from their appearance we should judge they were in good circumstances, and would make good farmers.
May 10, 1877: Somebody had the kindness to steal the ferry skiff of Fred Iltis last Saturday night. He heard them rowing off and ordered them to stop, but all to no effect. He expected to find it moored to the bank of the river below town the next day, but he has now come to the conclusion that they were en route for St. Louis.
May 11, 1899: Our city has undergone a general renovation. The trees in our beautiful park and courthouse yard are all decked with their beautiful suit of green. The fragrance of the beautiful flowers and blossoms to be scented from every garden in the suburban districts of our city add much to the pleasure of the sight see-er and their appearance as a whole reminds us of an imaginary paradise.
May 12, 1927: In a hard fought game the Purple and Gold baseball team forced Carver High to bite the dust last Wednesday afternoon. Chaska had 25 points of rope while Carver hung on the end with 4 hard earned points when the end of the ninth inning arrived. Three cheers for our team!
May 13, 1875: Ed Child says that when the word “Judgment” was given to him to spell at the last spelling school in this village, he was so afraid that the final day of judgment had come, that he was unable to spell the word correctly.