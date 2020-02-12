Feb. 13, 1868: We observed in a trip by Merriam Station, that a large gang of men were engaged earnestly driving piles for the new bridge totally unmindful of the “frosting” weather of 35 degrees below.
Feb. 14, 1924: The local Peptinos girls basketball team took on the fast Hook-Em-Cow girls Sunday afternoon at the Happ Auditorium and lost out by a score of 12 to 0. The South St. Paul girls were larger and stronger and the teamwork of the girls was a revelation. That’s where our girls fell down and from now on they should try and develop team work.
Feb. 15, 1962: Red Owl: Hormel smoked ham, .45 cents/lb.; cake mixes, 4 for $1.00; bathroom tissue, 12 rolls, $1.00.
Feb. 16, 1961: Chaska Post 57 American Legion was well represented at the district American Legion Bowling tourney at Bayport Saturday. Five local keglers finished in the money. Prize winners and their scores are: Red Tiedeman 656, Gene Meuwissen 654, Ted Nikolai 633, Vern Steinmetz 627, Manthey Laabs 604.
Feb. 17, 1921: The process of harvesting the annual ice supply was under full headway last week. Our local ice men, Wudke Bros., finished filling their storage house last week and are now doing a like job for others in this city. The quality is good.
Feb. 18, 1971: “Community Outreach” a half-hour weekly TV series shown Sunday afternoons on WTCN-TV Channel 11 from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. will take a look at Chaska this weekend as part of its 15 community series. Community Outreach will bring together civic, school and governmental leaders in an exchange of community interest problems and objectives.
Feb. 19, 1948: Tickets are now on sale for Chaska Night, which will be held at the Arena on the evening of March 10th featuring the hockey game between Minneapolis and the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets may be purchased from the following committee men: Al Vojtisek, Pat Halloran, Harold Gastler and Ray Hunziker.
