Oct. 29, 1970: They opened the doors to the new Chaska elementary school on Tuesday — greeting some 650 little people with a school all their own. It was the first time that the Chaska elementary school had a school of its own where all pupils were in one building.
Oct. 30, 1941: The several languages common in this vicinity may have an addition before long if present plans materialize. An evening class in Spanish is to be sponsored by the Parent-Teacher Association, conducted by Lyndon E. Hansen of the public school faculty. Anyone interested in taking the course in Spanish is urged to contact Mrs. R.L. MacDonald, chair-women of the P.T.A. study group.
Oct. 31, 1912: Sunday was an ideal day for outdoor recreation and it was really about as nice as anything we have had this fall. The sun was warm and clear and if the roads had been less dusty motoring would have been about the perfect form of recreation enjoyment.
Nov. 1, 1894: Chaska nimrods have been represented in Hutchinson lately. Their double barreled blunderbusses and dogs warned the feathered tribes to light out of the region or else have the gizzards scared out of them by shots which might hit a barn door if the blunderbusses happened to be pointed right. Ducks numbering 300 came home with them.
Nov. 2, 1876: There is a clash between the city authorities and the saloon keepers. The authorities have fixed a license of $50, while the saloon keepers won’t pay over $25. There is a prospect of considerable fun ahead. Both parties are determined to fight it out if it takes all winter.
Nov. 3, 1938: Mrs. Albert Leivermann and daughter, Mrs. Lenhardt Schramm, attended the wedding of their nephew and cousin, Louis Mohrbacher, at Silver Lake, Thursday.
Nov. 4, 1926: Mr. Mooney had the basketball boys at Chaska High meet with him Thursday and the prospect for another good team looks bright. The new men have already started practice on the school grounds. Mr. Mooney is teaching them how to pivot. The players from last year’s team are: Harold Happ, Ernst Poppitz, Elford Schimelpfenig and Harley Degen. New players are Walter Heinick, Raymond Hunziker, Leslie Leivermann, Albert Leivermann, Clarence Eder, Erwin Hardt and Norbert Brinkhaus.
