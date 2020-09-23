Sept. 24, 1964: A live broadcast of Friday’s Chaska-Golden Valley football game will be heard on KISM radio (1530) starting at 3:30 p.m. Dick Hullander, KISM sports announcer will be at mike side doing the play-by-play with Ray Tschimperle adding color commentary.
Sept. 25, 1969: Jake Cooper, President of the Minnesota Watershed Association, today called attention to the fact that a documentary film on spring floods entitled “The Choice is Ours” will be shown on KCTA-TV Channel 2 on Thursday, October 2 at 8:30 p.m. Actual scenes of the 1965 flood in Chaska will be part of the telecast.
Sept. 26, 1872: The annual school meeting last Saturday evening was largely attended and much interest was manifested in the proceedings. A tax of 7 mills was voted for the ensuing year, and the school term to be 9 months. Fred Greiner, G. Krayenbuhl and Jacob Ebinger were elected as the Board of Trustees.
Sept. 27, 1894: Sheriff DuToit received three prisoners from Constable J.J. Winters and Marshal Freutel on Saturday. They were sent up for stealing an overcoat. Two for 20 days each and one for 40 days. They are tramps of the genuine order and claim to be headed for the south for the winter.
Sept. 28, 1876: The saloon keepers of this village were in council last Monday evening and resolved to resist the payment of $100 city license. They say they are willing to pay a reasonable license and no more.
Sept. 29, 1932: Friday morning Henry Teich, farmer living east of this city, brought a dead porcupine to the Herald office. The animal foreign to the vicinity, had been shot at the foot of Vogel’s hill after prowling about the Teich farm for a few days. This is believed to be the first one captured here.
Sept. 30, 1971: Chaska Volunteer Fire Department in cooperation with art instructors at Chaska’s three elementary schools is sponsoring a Fire Prevention Poster contest. Fifth graders in Chaska Public, St. John’s Lutheran and Guardian Angels Catholic schools are making posters with the theme of fire prevention. The winning posters will be displayed in the lobby of the First National and Carver County State Bank during National Fire Prevention Week October 4-9.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.