Oct. 31, 1907: Connolly, Gatz and Nord, the big “Crack Shot” hunters, returned Tuesday loaded down with game. They report great sport and say ducks are plentiful about Wheaton, the hunters bringing back 75.
Nov. 1, 1945: Victory Loans — Celebrate victory by buying Victory Bonds. It’s your greatest chance to pay back the men who fought and won the war for you. Carver County State Bank & First National Bank, Chaska.
Nov. 2, 1978: Chaska Chief of Police, Greg Schol reported that since August 7 of this year a total of 14 separate incidents involving windows being shot out of vehicles, commercial buildings and homes have been reported to police. Police believe that these incidents are being caused by persons riding around in a vehicle shooting a pellet gun.
Nov. 3, 1966: When Chaska and Orono meet on the gridiron Friday evening at Orono, WCCO radio will be there — broadcasting play-by-play. Friday’s Chaska-Orono game will be the featured “Game of the Week” in Minnesota High School Football with WCCO radio Sports Director Paul Giel and Play-by-Play announcer Ray Christensen at the mike.
Nov. 4, 1965: A determined Chaska High School football 11 saved the best for last Friday evening at Chaska Athletic Park — knocking defending champion Orono from the unbeaten ranks with a 12-7 coming from behind victory. Chaska, a second half team all season, closed out the season with a tremendous display of ball control as they marched 79 yards in 19 plays for the game winning score.
Nov. 5, 1964: Chaska City Police Department was informed by the Minnesota Highway Department early this week that the highway patrol will enforce parking regulations on Chaska’s main street (Highway 41) effective Friday morning of this week. Action by the state highway patrol was prompted by complaints of the double parking violations.
Nov. 6, 1947: While the children of the city were being entertained at the Annual Halloween’en Party at the Chaska High School auditorium by the Auto Club, the bigger among the “Children” assumed a disappointing role and went on a rampage of soaping many of the show windows in the business district and likewise windows of cars parked in town that evening.
