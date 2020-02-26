Feb. 27, 1913: At the Opera House, Chaska on Friday evening, Feb. 28, 1913, will be the only performance of the Peasant Players of Oberammergau in Ludwig Ganghofer’s masterpiece “Almenrausch und Edelweiss,” including the fascinating Schuhplattler Dance, Bavarian Warbling and songs. Admission 50, 35 and 25 cents. Advance sale at City Pharmacy.
Feb. 28, 1895: We have a number of delinquent subscribers in Chaska whom we will strike from our list next week, if they do not call and settle. We have furnished them with free reading for three and four years past and it’s played out hereafter. Toe the mark or off goes your name.
Feb. 29, 1912: At the Moravian church for the coming Sunday: 10 a.m. German preaching, 11:30 a.m. Sunday School, 2 p.m. monthly meeting of the German Ladies Aid Society, 6:30.p.m. Song service and Y.P. Bible Study, 7:30 p.m. English preaching.
March 1, 1894: It is rumored that one of our old villagers — a widower — upon whom the gentle zephyrs of 70 odd summers has fanned his flowing locks will soon lead a blooming damsel of like age to the hymeneal altar. We extend our hearty congratulations for a happy honeymoon.
March 2, 1922: It was awfully dead in town last week. The blizzard helped some and then we had no basketball game and for the first time in years the Rex Theater was closed practically the entire week owing to the death of the proprietor’s wife.
March 3, 1977: Chaska American Legion Post 57 has purchased the building on Chestnut Street that the organization has been using for its club rooms for almost 30 years. A purchase agreement was signed Friday transferring the ownership from Mrs. Caroline Brinkhaus to the Legion for an undisclosed price.
March 4, 1915: The city council has forbidden the tying of horses to lamp posts in the city and have notified the police to see that this order is enforced. The attention of the public is called to this restriction in the future.
