July 11, 1929: Dr. George T. Schimelpfenig of Minneapolis graduate of the University of Minnesota, late of the Minnesota Hospital has associated himself with Dr. M. B. Hebeisen and already has entered active practice here. From what we learn Dr. Schimelpfenig has had considerable experience and came here highly recommended.
July 12, 1928: Our First Anniversary – Steinbergers: Bulk Coconut, 1 lb., 25 cents; Fancy Blue Rose Rice, 4 lbs., 25 cents; Swift’s White Laundry Soap, 10 bars, 32 cents; Sugar Cookies, 1 lb., 18 cents.
July 13, 1967: “Shorty” Bruers, popular Chaska liquor store owner, will be the guest of honor at an “Open House” Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tom Klingelhutz home in Chanhassen. The event will commemorate the fact that “Shorty” has been bar tending for 50 years.
July 14, 1910: The rain last Saturday was a Godsend in many ways. Besides the benefit derived by growing crops, it replenished our empty cisterns to the delight of our good housewives.
July 15, 1948: Two services will be held at the Moravian Church on Sunday, July 18th when the congregation observes its 90th anniversary. The Rt. Rev. I. Richard Meuwaldt of Madison, Wis. will preach the morning sermon. The Rev. Milo Luppanow of Waconia, will preach the afternoon sermon. A parish dinner will be served at noon.
July 16, 1914: We learn that a number of our merchants or grocers were fined this week for having in their possession “cigarette papers or wrappers” contrary to the law, having no license authorizing the sale of cigarettes. The local school district was enriched to the extent of $12.
July 17, 1919: “The Heart of Humanity” recognized as the greatest motion picture of the decade will be shown at The Rex Theatre next Monday evening. It ran for seven straight weeks at the Schubert Theatre, Minneapolis during the past winter and spring. It will be shown here at popular prices of 22 cents and 32 cents.
