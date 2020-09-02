Sept. 3, 1868: The fall term of our village academy opened last Tuesday. As the service of only one teacher could be procured, only the intermediate and primary departments are open for instruction at present. As soon as a principal teacher can be procured the higher branches will be taught as usual.
Sept. 4, 1873: The wedding of Henry Vaartz and Dagobert Kerker, was celebrated in grand style. The boys kept free house all day and evening and their friends fared sumptuously. The boys were happy and so were the brides. Whose turn next?
Sept. 5, 1918: The world’s greatest comedian “Fatty Arbuckle in Moonshine” at the Rex Theatre tonight. There will be no disappointment.
Sept. 6, 1906: The Chaska team went to Carver last Sunday to play the Knoblauch’s of the place. The less said the better. It was an off day and a big one from top to bottom. We lost 17-1.
Sept. 7, 1967: Ray Tschimperle, an employee of the Chaska Herald who ran the gauntlet from “Printer’s Devil” to the managing editor, has resigned his Herald post to enter private business. Tschimperle’s resignation, rumored for several weeks, severed an association with the Herald that started with pre-high school days.
Sept. 8, 1910: Judge Glaeser and Christ Klein and wives, left yesterday forenoon in the latter’s auto for Gibbon, where the ladies will visit while the men folks slaughter the chickens.
Sept. 9, 1948: Sportsmen will welcome the announcement that trap-shooting will begin at the Chaska Rod & Gun Club shooting range on Sunday afternoon of the coming week.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.