April 23, 1896: We are informed that Messrs. Greiner & Corning of this city have concluded to put in a new machine for the manufacturing of pressed brick this season. They have made certain experiments and are satisfied that they can produce a very superior article that will sell much cheaper than the St. Louis brick. We hope their anticipations maybe fully realized, as it would work a great change for the better in the mfg’r of brick in our city.
April 24, 1952: The Tri-Y Drive-In operated by Harold (Kelly) Poppitz and Vernon (Dick) Teich, will reopen for business next Saturday. In addition to operating the popular food and refreshments establishment at the junction of Highways 169 and 212, Teich and Poppitz have leased Maxine’s Drive-In on Highway number 7 just east of Excelsior at Vine Hill.
April 25, 1935: Saturday Only! One dozen clothespins 1¢. Burkhart Furniture, Since 1878.
April 26, 1945: Chaska Canning Co. looking for growers to contract. Sweet corn, $17.50 ton; tomatoes, $24 ton.
April 27, 1967: A formal Grand Opening of Ramsland Drug, located in Cooper’s Shopping Center at Chaska will be held this weekend. The three-day Grand Opening sell-a-thon starts today (Thursday) and continues through Saturday with the store open Thursday and Friday until 9 p.m. Owner Pharmacist, Mike Ramsland welcomes area residents to visit the area’s newest self-serve store.
April 28, 1910: The frost last Friday night, the most severe of all, completed the destruction of the fruit and berry crop and also killed the oat crop, and reseeding of oats has already commenced and is well under way. The loss to our farmers is a severe one indeed.
April 29, 1971: Chaska High School’s 4-member FFA Horticulture Team swept District 13 honors – qualifying for the State FFA Horticulture contest May 4 at the St. Paul campus at the University of Minnesota. Members of the team are: Elaine Seibert, Debbie Kocks, Marlene Schulz and Steve Williams.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.