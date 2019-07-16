July 18, 1878: Messrs Gregg and & Griswold have closed a contract for 200,000 bricks with the directors of the Waterville, LeSueur County School District. They are also about close a contract with the Milwaukee Railroad Company for 600,000 bricks for the new roundhouse in Minneapolis.
July 19, 1894: The Chaska Columbias crossed bats with the Shakopee Minors on the grounds of the latter last Sunday, Chaska suffering a defeat in a five inning game by a score of 15 to 16 in favor of Shakopee. The defeat was occasioned by a lame pitcher of the Chaska club.
July 20, 1911: A bunch of our charming young ladies formed an outing party to Lake Bavaria Thursday. There were no “horrid men” along, so we imagine they had a fine time — all alone.
July 21, 1870: Peter Iltis informs us that there will be a grand farmer’s festival at Ulmer’s grove on August 7th under his management. The Shakopee Brass Band will be present and amuse the crowd. Ulmer’s Lager Beer will also be furnished for the thirsty. The affair will wind up in the evening by a grand ball at the National Hotel.
July 22, 1920: “The Romance of Tarzan” at the Rex Theatre last Friday and Saturday evenings was well attended and the picture surely gave great satisfaction. That is the kind of pictures you will see at the Rex right along and should assure our movie house a fine and steady patronage.
July 23, 1981: The river town of Chaska will hold its annual get-together for its citizens and neighbors this weekend when River City Days are celebrated with food, drinks, games, sidewalk sales and other events. The traditional event is sponsored by the Chaska Chamber of Commerce and celebrates the growth of this historic Minnesota River town.
July 24, 1969: Vandalism prompted the closing of the Chaska municipal swimming beach last Thursday when an estimated fifty gallons of fuel oil from a diesel pump used to aerate the water, spilled out over the water and contaminated the swimming area.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.