Oct. 15, 1931: Chaska High School will soon have its first printed newspaper as the result of an investigation carried on by the student council and an election held. The high school voted favorably, the proposition being carried about six to one. Publication will start within the next few weeks. The advertising and reading matter will be gathered and prepared by the students and the paper will be published at the Herald office.
Oct. 16, 1862: Jack Frost, Esq., has paid us nightly visits for the past week causing everything in the vegetable kingdom to wither by his cold touch. Of course the leaves are falling fast and the forest will soon be “stark naked.”
Oct. 17, 1918: Lystad’s Exterminators of Minneapolis will bait the city dump for rats today (Thursday) and warn pet owners to keep their animals away from the city dump the next week or ten days.
Oct. 18, 1906: We cannot refrain from raising our voices in disapproval of carelessness with which the cigarette law is broken. Not that we care for anything but for the welfare of little boys. However, it is the duty of the parents, first and forever, to see to it that their children are protected from this evil.
Oct. 19, 1876: Diptheria is prevailing to an alarming extent in this vicinity. Some dozen deaths have already resulted in this locality since its appearance and it is still as virulent as ever. Our school board has had to dismiss school for the present, thereby hoping to check its advance. Be very careful with your children.
Oct. 20, 1955: Fezz Fritsche and his famous Goosetown Band will play for the annual Chaska Drum & Bugle Corps benefit dance on Friday evening at the Valley Ballroom, Chaska. Tickets for the dance are on sale by members of the organization and will also be sold at the box office of the Valley Ballroom tomorrow evening.
Oct. 21, 1909: Automobile owners on the roads at night time are supposed to have their front lights lit up, even though the moon is shining. Many team owners say that their horses which do not shy at autos are extremely difficult to handle when they meet dark autos.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.