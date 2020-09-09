Sept. 10, 1970: Chaska’s new town of Jonathan, singled out by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) as a prototype for new community development, will be officially dedicated the weekend of September 26-27. A program of activities and events designed to introduce the public to the planned community concept and the living advantages it offers to people, is scheduled for the last weekend of the month.
Sept. 11, 1941: Kenneth Kowalsky, of Hopkins, who has become coach of the Chaska High School football team, will send his squad onto the field against his home city Friday night in the first engagement of the season. Oliver Rekow is captain of the 1941 eleven. William Bechtel, co-captain, is lost to them by removal from town.
Sept. 12, 1963: The faculty of Chaska High School had five new faces when school opened on Tuesday of last week. Joining the CHS faculty were: Bruce Thalacker, History; Gilbert Jensen, High School History; Mrs. Carol Powell, French and English; Mrs. Violet Gislason, Business Education; and James Young, Art teacher.
Sept. 13, 1945: Chairman C.H. Diedrick, of the local Salvage Committee, announced that there will be a waste paper and tin can pick up next Saturday. Citizens are asked to have their waste paper baled or in boxes so that the Boy Scouts can pick it up Saturday beginning at 1:00 o’clock. Paper and flattened tin cans should be placed on the curb.
Sept. 14, 1933: Continuing a yearly reduction in the tax levy for this school district, the Board of Education in its September meeting last Wednesday set the new figure at $3,000 from the levy made last year.
Sept. 15, 1938: Torrential downpours which sent the rain gauge up to 1.7 inches did much damage Friday evening. Coming in a few different downpours, the rain soon swelled Chaska creek and caused it to run a block out of its bed in the first ward. Washouts and sand deposits were the only damage. Near the canning factory sand washed down the hill and covered the M & St. L railroad tracks.
Sept. 16, 1993: The Chaska Parks, Recreation and Arts Department will be holding auditions for two new programs being offered this fall at the community center. The auditions for the Chaska Danz-Line Team (7th-12th graders) and the Chaska Theater/Dance Club for school age children will be held on Saturday Sept. 18 at the community center.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.