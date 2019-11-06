Nov. 7, 1907: The mid-week roller skating social at the Opera House last evening was enjoyed by a large number of our young people and we might add that the sport is very popular in this city, and the management is making success of the venture.
Nov. 8, 1894: John Dura, The Political Tramp, who distributed the dirty lying Johnson-Burns Campaign Circular in this city on election morning, was thrown out of one of our saloons on Tuesday evening while trying to work the free beer racket. Served him just right.
Nov. 9, 1939: If it doesn’t snow today, we can say that we have been having unusual November weather. It was so warm Sunday afternoon that some of our local golfers went out for a round on a nearby course. Someone also reported dandelions blooming Sunday.
Nov. 10, 1932: Leslie “Blaz” Lieverman, Chaska’s lusty catcher in the Cubs line-up and Severin “Smiles” Stans, brilliant pitcher on the team, have received an offer from the Minneapolis team of the newly organized Northern League. This team will be a sub-division and probable “Farm” of the Minneapolis American Associations Club.
Nov. 11, 1897: The council at their last meeting, determine to grade the approach to Giffords Lake on the south side or east side so as to enable teams to drive over the lake in winter. It will not cost much and will make a good drive over the ice with heavy loads.
Nov. 12, 1959: A comparative youngster to the coaching ranks has taken over the reins of the Chaska High School basketball team. New cage coach at CHS is Merlyn Kinkel, a native of Pine River, Minnesota and a graduate of Hamline University. The new CHS cage mentor inherited the basketball coaching reins this year when Coach Vern Steinmetz relinquished his cage duties to devote full time to coaching football at CHS.
Nov. 13, 1958: “Planning Effective Tuberculosis Programs for Your Own County” will be a subject for discussion at a Three-County Conference on TB, set for Tuesday, November 18, at Chaska. The 6:30 p.m. dinner meeting will be held at the Bell Restaurant.
