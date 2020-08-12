Aug. 13, 1931: The White Way in the business district is being extended as the result of action by the city council. Posts are being erected along East Second street from Chestnut to Walnut to complete the lighting of every section of the business district.
Aug. 14, 1952: The highlight of the 1952 Chaska concert season will be the appearance of the Keller Gopher Band in Chaska next Saturday evening, August 16th, to provide the program of music for the regular weekly band concert. The appearance of the famous musical organization in Chaska will be a rare treat for music lovers of this city.
Aug. 15, 1878: Two of our old settlers, Jake and William, had a little “Unpleasantness” last Saturday. No bones broken.
Aug. 16, 1888: Chaska will soon have a “crack” military company which together with our Cornet Band and Fire Department will give us the finest body of uniformed men of any town in the Minnesota Valley. Hurrah for Chaska!
Aug. 17, 1876: The 15th of August is a day looked for by all nimrods with much longing. On the 14th a large number of our sporting boys left for Glencoe so as to be on the Prairie Chicken Grounds early on the morning of the 15th and get their first shot at the chickens. L. Streukens, F.E. Dutoit and Nick Schoenborn were among the number from Chaska.
Aug. 18, 1949: Arrangements have been completed that will enable the Chaska High School football team to play all their home games this fall under the ARC lights at Shakopee’s Riverside Park. This means that all of the Hawks games both home and away this year will be played at night. The night schedule will make it possible for a much larger number of fans to attend.
Aug. 19, 1971: The Village Bottle Shop located in Jonathan’s Village One Center will hold its “Grand Opening” Saturday. Erv Missling and Don Bleeke are the owners. Marlow M. Moon, a new resident of Jonathan and formerly of Rapid City, S.D., is the manager of the Village Bottle Shop.
