Aug. 6, 1936: W.H. Schmidt, of the Parkside Garage, has arranged for showing of free movies in the city park tomorrow evening, Thursday. The entertainment is scheduled to start at eight-thirty and consist of talking movies of interest and action.
Aug. 7, 1919: A violent storm — the most severe of the year — struck this city Wednesday afternoon of last week. A number of shade trees in the City Park, one in the Courthouse Square and several in other parts of the city were blown down. Hail also fell but not enough to do any injury here.
Aug. 8, 1940: Another victory was earned by the Guardian Angels High School baseball team Sunday afternoon when Chanhassen fell in a 14-7 engagement.
Aug. 9, 1877: Charles Iltis and Tony Bury of this village were the lucky “shots” at the prize shooting at Mr. Etzell’s. The former won the sewing machine and the latter a canary bird.
Aug. 10, 1944: The Red Cross surgical dressing committee is in hopes that a large turnout of women will be present this week so that the quota of dressings may be completed. Upon completion of this project the ladies will enjoy a few weeks’ vacation before the new quota arrives.
Aug. 11, 1966: Charles Rosckes, owner of Charlie’s Barbershop in Chaska, announced early this week that Rog Forner, former CHS athlete and service returnee is now an associate barber. Forner, who completed his state examination last week joined Rosckes on Tuesday of this week.
Aug. 12, 1909: The Herald has been informed by several patrons on telephone line No. 86 that there are some people, also patrons on the line, who are in the habit of listening to conversations going on between other parties on the line, and some would advise that these listeners would use precaution by stopping the clock and muzzling the roosters, as they are too much a give-away.
