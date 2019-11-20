Nov. 21, 1912: The local high school girls played their first basketball game of the season last Friday evening and were decisively beaten by the Norwood girls, who played a fairly clever game. It was only a start for the Chaska girls, who should do better in their next attempt.
Nov. 22, 1945: Do not be alarmed when on Friday between the hour of 12 noon and 1 o’clock when you discover that the power and lights are off. C.A. Kayeska, Superintendent of the city light department issues notice that the power and light current will be disconnected thru-out the city on Friday, November 23 between the hour of 12 noon and 1 p.m. in order to make necessary repairs.
Nov. 23, 1922: Next Saturday’s Monthly Fair and Market Day is expected to attract a record crowd to Chaska. The November Fair is always a winner, as people are doing their Thanksgiving shopping and many begin preparing for the Holidays. Plan to come to Chaska next Saturday for the big fair. Your neighbors will be here.
Nov. 24, 1870: Chaska is well supplied with butchers having no less than three namely: Anton Rossler, Fred Hecklin and John Neunsinger. No fear that Chaska will suffer from the want of fresh meat.
Nov. 25, 1926: The first basketball game of the season will be played in the Guardian Angel’s Auditorium in this city on Friday evening, December 3, between the Guardian Angel high school team and the Trinity High team of New Ulm. Game to be called at 8 p.m.
Nov. 26, 1863: We would inform our juvenile friends that the school in this place will commence on the first day of December. The Trustees have succeeded in engaging the services of Capt. R.S. Chittenden for the winter term.
Nov. 27, 1930: A registration of the unemployed was held in the metropolis yesterday. When tomorrow rolls around the people of Chaska can be thankful for one thing in particular — that we don’t need one here.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.