Aug. 29, 1912: Many of our residents, we might say a good many, have done good work in cutting the weeds in front of their premises, and while you are at it, don’t forget and clean them out of the back as well.
Aug. 30, 1900: An automobile passed through this city from Minneapolis on Sunday bound for Carver. Being the first one seen in this city, it attracted about as much curiosity as Barnum’s show would. It was a great sight for the uninitiated.
Aug. 31, 1916: The local plant of the Samuels Bros. & White Canning Co. commenced operations last week and the run this season will be confined to corn and the prospects at the present time are bright for a fairly good run.
Sept. 1, 1927: A theft was performed in the Diedrich Confectionery Store Sunday evening. The prowlers got away with ten dollars in cash taken from the register, a ten cent slot machine, which is thought to have contained quite a sum of dimes, and a punch board with twenty-five dollars in cash on it.
Sept. 2, 1982: Chaska High School Driver’s Education will cost future students $135 each in the 1982-1983 school year, up $25 from this summer’s rate. Board member Harvey Clark moved the action and Chuck Mitchell seconded it after board member David Marso urged that the school system not continue to offer the program at a loss.
Sept. 3, 1953: Coach Paul Kelly in his second year at the helm of Chaska’s grid iron fortunes, announces the opening of practice for the 1953 football season at Chaska High School. Players interested are asked to contact Coach Kelly at the local high school during the day and are reminded that practice sessions are to be held each evening at 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 4, 1893: The wedding at the Catholic Church, Chaska, of Henry Vaartz to Miss Monaca Kerker and Dagobert Kerker to Miss Fronica Rendel was celebrated in grand style. The boys kept free house all day and evening and their friends fared sumptuously. The boys were happy and so were the brides.
