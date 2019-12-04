Dec. 5, 1929: Carver High School’s basketball quint went down to ignominious defeat at the hands of the local five on the small Carver floor last Tuesday evening. The final score showed 45 points in Chaska’s favor as compared to Carver unlucky 13.
Dec. 6, 1894: We must have a grist mill. Mr. Mayor why not call a mass meeting of our citizens at the Opera House to settle the mill project. Our interests have suffered long enough for the want of a good mill.
Dec. 7, 1961: Chaska’s City Council in a regular session Monday, passed a resolution accepting a deed from the C.H. Klein Brick Company for a 16-acre tract of land located just north of Highway 212 and adjacent to Highway 41 and County Road 10. The C.H. Klein Brick Company founded by the late C.H. Klein, offered the property to the city with the stipulation that it be used only for public park and recreational facilities.
Dec. 8, 1938: Those in the community who are anxious to learn how to skate are being given a splendid opportunity through the efforts of Miss Margery Schalow, community Recreation Supervisor under the WPA. Each afternoon from four until six o’clock Miss Schalow is giving instructions at Tietz’ Clay Hole.
Dec. 9, 1926: Chaska High School opened its 1926-27 basketball season at the Happ Auditorium last Friday evening with the Bloomington High School team and succeeded in defeating them by a score of 16 to 6. Immediately after the game the senior class of the Chaska High School served lunch for the Bloomington and Chaska teams and the coaches of both teams.
Dec. 10, 1964: Chaska stores inaugurate special evening Christmas store hours tonight (Thursday). Local stores will be open every night until 9 p.m. (Saturdays and Sundays excepted) from now until Christmas Eve as merchants offer local shoppers the added convenience of evening shopping.
Dec. 11, 1924: Chaska Cash Store: Ladies Dress Coats, $10; Sheets 81x90, $1.75; P&G Laundry Soap, 10 bars, 39 cents; Raisins, pound, 9 cents; Minnesota spaghetti, 3 pounds, 9 cents.
