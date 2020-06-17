June 18, 1863: A Washington special states that Col. Colville of the First Minnesota refused to be removed from Gettysburg, where he lies wounded, because his men cannot be removed with.
June 19, 1890: People differ about politics, religion, etc. But they all agree that F.A.C. Iltis has good Ice Cream every day in the week.
June 20, 1940: A gain in population for the first time in 30 years is shown for Chaska in the 1940 Federal Census, according to preliminary figures secured by the Herald from Robert M. Regan, District Supervisor of the census. The unofficial total of Chaska’s populace is 1,928 compared to 1,901 which it was 10 years ago.
June 21, 1917: Peter Stacken, the local ice dealer, was under the weather last week, suffering from a severe attack of Quinsy. He couldn’t talk or swallow and surely suffered, as you could have guessed when you saw him. He was under the care of Dr. Diessner and is now recovering rapidly.
June 22, 1944: Because a total of 52 persons from the Chaska area failed to appear at the blood donor center at the Chaska High School on Thursday afternoon, after having made an appointment to donate blood for the D-Day and Pacific area battle casualties, the Red Cross Blood collection unit was able to secure only 131 pints which we are sorry to say, is the lowest record of the six local visits of the unit.
June 23, 1966: Hazeltine National Golf Course at Chaska, hailed as Minnesota’s finest tournament golf site, hosts its first national golf tournament with the National Women’s Open next weekend. Season tickets are $10 for the four-day classic with individual admission of $2.50 on Thursday and Friday and $3.50 on Saturday and Sunday.
June 24, 1971: Chaska’s City Council granted two variances and denied a third at Monday evening’s council meeting, in approving final plans for the Brandondale Mobile Home Park to be located adjacent to County Road 17 in east Chaska. Brandondale developers ultimately plan 429 units in the 95 acre mobile home park.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.