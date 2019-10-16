Oct. 17, 1918: Chaska’s suffering from prevalent Spanish “flu” epidemic and as a result the schools, motion picture house and pool hall of the city were closed by the Mayor Sunday evening. The so-called “flu” wave was at its height Sunday and at the time of writing had abated very little, so the time of opening the schools is in doubt.
Oct. 18, 1906: Pope’s Great Rip Van Winkle Show with 16 people will appear at the opera house in this city Saturday evening. It carries its own band and orchestra and is the largest company that has appeared here for several years. Reserved seats for sale at City Pharmacy, 15, 20 and 25 cents.
Oct. 19, 1893: We are informed that our city treasury is empty. If that is the case all work upon our streets should be stopped for this season. Our taxes are heavy enough now and a stop should be called on future expenditures. Go slow gentlemen!
Oct. 20, 1910: After a successful run, the Klein yards Nos 1 and 2, the Riedele & Casper Yard and the Greiner & Corning Yard shut down last Saturday, running a little longer than last year. The season’s run is 51,000,000 brick and it required 148 working days to complete.
Oct. 21, 1880: On Sunday evening last, a row occurred in one of the saloons in town. One of the fighting parties used a beer glass on the head of another and smashed the glass into smithereens. These occurrences are becoming too frequent, and some of these days we shall begin to publish the names of the persons taking part in them.
Oct. 22, 1931: At a meeting Monday evening an independent Chaska basketball team was organized for the coming season. The original members of the group are Ernest Poppitz, Severin Stans, Laurel Bury, Raymond Hunziker, Elford Schimelpfening and Alfred Leiverman Jr. Practice will begin in the new school auditorium tomorrow evening.
Oct. 23, 1913: Eggs took a sudden jump to 27 cents per dozen in the local market, the highest price paid in any town in this vicinity. The receipt of hen fruit has declined markedly in the local market as the hens are just putting on their winter plumage.
