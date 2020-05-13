May 14, 1953: Cooper’s Super Market – A square deal for a square meal – Fine foods at fairest prices. Groceries, Meats, Produce, Dry goods. Free delivery. Phone 60.
May 15, 1913: The baseball season was officially opened here Sunday by the White Diamonds and Waconia. The game was more or less a farce, the Diamonds winning by a score of 20 to 3. Cy Burgdorf, our new portside hurler, had little trouble holding the lake boys in check. He whiffed 16 of them and allowed only one hit.
May 16, 1940: REX THEATRE — Chaska GONE WITH THE WIND Wed-Thurs. May 22 & 23; Matinee, 1:30-75¢; Evening, 7:30-$1.10
May 17, 1934: STOP GAS PAINS! GERMAN REMEDY GIVES RELIEF. Acting on BOTH upper and lower bowels Adlerika washes out all poisons that cause gas, nervousness and bad sleep. One dose gives relief at once. At Leading Druggists.
May 18, 1882: The Arbeiter Union Saloon created quite an excitement last Saturday by throwing out a sign saying “4 glasses of beer for 5¢.” It started a big boom for the time being. Monday it returned to the regular “2 for 5 cents.”
May 19, 1904: The loss of the Brinkhaus barn caused some days past by fire, was settled last week by George Faber, agent of the German American Fire Insurance Co., for the sum of $25. This is liberal allowance for the damage inflicted.
May 20, 1869: The Messrs. Howe and Sons of this place, the well known brick “Men” have been awarded the contract to furnish the brick for the new St. Paul “Uptown Hotel” – some 800,000. This firm is widely known through their unrivalled brick.
