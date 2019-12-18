Dec. 19, 1935: Christmas gifts: Chaska Herald subscription, $1.50 year; Typewriters, $39.50.
Dec. 20, 1877: Some of our friends living on the north side of the R.R. report a scarcity of water. We think the cause is a scarcity of wells. Seven wells were put down in this place during the past year and as many more are needed to meet the growing wants of the town.
Dec. 21, 1967: Rainbow trout were recently released in the Courthouse Lake at Chaska. A special 30-day trout season will open Saturday, December 30, during which time anglers will try to catch some 1,700 yearling rainbow trout, ranging from four ounces to two pounds apiece.
Dec. 22, 1892: The approaches to the river on both sides have been nicely fixed up for winter travel. The road on the other side of the river to Marystown has been repaired for winter travel. Now for good sleighing.
Dec. 23, 1909: A sprained ankle will usually disable the injured person for three to four weeks. This is due to lack of proper treatment. When Chamberlains Liniment is applied a cure may be affected in three or four days. This liniment is one of the best and remarkable preparations in use. Sold by City Pharmacy.
Dec. 24, 1868: There has been quite a change in the weather within a week. It is now dreadfully cold, requiring warm clothing and healthy exercise to keep from freezing. But all will get used to it before spring.
Dec. 25, 1919: The Schnitzelbank Club will present to the city of Chaska this Christmas evening the first community Xmas tree in the history of the city. This live-wire organization has taken it upon itself to play “Santa Claus” — a good fellow role that will ever reflect glory and credit upon the sponsors.
