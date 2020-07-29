July 30, 1931: The hot weather of the past few weeks has been hard on the city water work system. C.A. Kayeska, city electrician and care-taker of the waterworks, says that daily averages of between sixty and eighty thousand gallons of water pumped has shored up to between one hundred and twenty and one hundred and forty thousand gallons, or about twice as much.
July 31, 1919: The July monthly Fair last Sunday was a very lightly attended affair, owing to the fact that farmers were kept close to the binder in the harvest fields — wheat, oats and barley being ready for the sickle.
Aug. 1, 1912: Everybody’s Doin’ It! Doin’ What? Taking Kodak pictures. Come to the Gem Studio and look at the folding Hawk-eye Kodak. Cheap and simple. Remember, complete instructions as to taking of pictures. Wilbur E. Werner.
Aug. 2, 1900: The ladies belonging to the Chaska Fisher Club meet weekly — every Wednesday afternoon, in Stege’s Park for social resource. They take their luncheon along with them and have a jolly good time — without the help of their better halves. That’s right enjoy life while you can.
Aug. 3, 1978: Paul Giel, Athletic Director at the University of Minnesota, will be the guest speaker at the Chaska Chamber of Commerce meeting to be held August 7, noon at Butch’s Tavern. Giel will be here to promote “Industry Day 1978” which will be October 7 when the Gophers host Oregon State. The Chaska Chamber will be promoting ticket sales in the area so that Chaska will have a large representation on that day.
Aug. 4, 1904: The Van Amburg Circus showed in this city last Saturday, and a great many people for many miles around were here to witness the exhibition. But the greatest attraction with this show were the grafters. Many young men were enticed into what is commonly known as the “shell game” and in a few minutes of play lost all their cash. Our city authorities should have taken steps to hurry the grafters out of town.
Aug. 5, 1999: The city of Chaska has basketball courts, baseball diamonds, hockey arena, and … soon a skateboard park. Skateboarding took a big step toward the mainstream in Chaska on Monday night when the city council approved $12,000 to pave one of the Lions Park outdoor hockey rinks to use as a skateboard park in the summer.
