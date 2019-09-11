Sept. 12, 1878: Geo. Karcher, the new lessee of the old and well known Union Brewery, brought us a sample keg of the first suit of beer brewed by him since taking possession. It was clear as crystal and had a very good taste. If Mr. K continues to brew such beer his success is assured.
Sept. 13, 1894: The supply of ice is running short. The hot weather of the past summer has been a hard one on ice. Shakopee is already drawing on our supply, which is also running low. We hope for cooler weather to follow hereafter.
Sept. 14, 1905: Don’t miss the big free show Monday night, Sept. 18th at the Chaska Opera House. It is replete with singing, dancing and comedy. Have a good laugh.
Sept. 15, 1977: Self-service gasoline pumps have been installed at the Chaska Tire and Auto Center in Chaska and to help customers get acquainted with their operation, the company has enlisted the aid of the Chaska Lions Club. Starting next Sept. 23, Lions Bob DuBois and Luke Melchert will be helping customers learn how to operate the pumps.
Sept. 16, 1971: Chaska’s baseball Cubs put it all together at the 48th state amateur baseball tourney at Brownton — capturing the state amateur crown. Manager Ted Nikolai’s Cubs, making their third state tourney in four years, defeated Pipestone 10-0, ousted Wood Lake 7-4, downed New Ulm 4-1, edged Prior Lake 3-2 and struggled past Delano 10-5 in the championship game.
Sept. 17, 1885: Under the provision of law enacted last winter, parents, guardians or other persons having control of children between the ages of 8 and 16 years are required to send such children to a public or private school for a period of at least 12 weeks in each year.
Sept. 18, 1947: A compilation furnished the Herald by Mrs. Eleanor Salden, clerk of the Board of Education Independent School District No. 5 upon the completion of the school census, shows 691 children ages 0-21 in District No. 5. According to the census there are 356 boys and 335 girls in Chaska.
