Sept. 19, 1929: The grand opening of the Happ Auditorium, Chaska for the coming season will take place Saturday and Sunday evenings, Sept. 21 and 22. Music will be furnished by two of the hottest bands now on the road, Tiny Little and his Toe Teasers of Galveston, Texas and “Cec” Hurst and his Mormon Sheiks of Mankato.
Sept. 20, 1900: Day fire works – large bombs will be sent up daily at the Chaska Fair. These bombs will burst at a great elevation and human and animal forms will proceed therefrom and float in mid-air. Sept. 27-28-29.
Sept. 21, 1911: We believe that our citizens made a mistake when they failed to encourage a fair, harvest festival or home coming week for this city. We don’t pretend to be a prophet, but in our mind the town that fails to advertise and boost things in general suffers in the end.
Sept. 22, 1966: Doug Peterson, plant superintendent of the local American Crystal Sugar Company plant, announced early this week that workers are needed for this year’s sugar beet processing campaign. “We need workers for all three shifts and are paying a minimum of $1.88 per hour for a 40 hour week,” said Peterson.
Sept. 23, 1880: There was another disgraceful fight Saturday night near the Minneapolis depot between a number of laborers on the H&D cut off who came into town to have a “spree.” The result of the “melee” can be summed up in “broken heads, disfigured countenances and bloody noses.”
Sept. 24, 1942: Ten more women volunteers are needed urgently for air raid spotting in Chaska. Women desiring to get into this branch of civilian defense should contact O.O. Rekow.
Sept. 25, 1986: Chaska baseball enthusiasts who went to St. Cloud last weekend hoping to have their city selected as the site of the 1988 Amateur Baseball Tournament, came home victorious. For the first time in 31 years, Chaska will co-host the annual event. Duties will be shared with Hamburg.
