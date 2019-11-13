Nov. 14, 1918: A good many from this city, finding the victory celebration here too tame, beat it for the city Monday afternoon and remained over for the evening. The Twin Cities surely has some celebration and it isn’t over yet. Pre-war pro Germans (those who were know) were conspicuous for their absence and luckily so.
Nov. 15, 1906: The pupils of the public schools are preparing a Thanksgiving Entertainment to be given at the school hall on Tuesday evening, November 27th. A 10 cent admission fee will be charged to provide for a fund to purchase a new piano. A most cordial invitation is extended to everybody to attend.
Nov. 16, 1876: The school board met last Saturday afternoon and resolved to re-engage the service of the present corps of teachers. Prof. Taylor, Principal, salary $75. per month; D. Kerker, salary $60 per month; Mrs. Stoughton, salary $45 per month.
Nov. 17, 1960: Pizza — an Italian dish that is fast rating with the hot dog and hamburger as an American “snack” is now being offered locally. Robert “Rup” Burkhart today announced the opening of “Rup’s Bar and Pizza” in Chaska. Installed at the local 3.2 tavern is a pizza oven — capable of producing four 9-inch pizzas in eight minutes.
Nov. 18, 1971: Joseph Kesslering’s famous broadway comedy “Arsenic and Old Lace” will come alive in the stage of the Chaska Junior High School auditorium Friday and Saturday evenings. Curtain time will be 7:30 p.m., both evenings. The admission price is $1.50 for adults, 75 cents for students and 50 cents for children.
Nov. 19, 1868: Peter Iltis is fully prepared to attend to the “wants” of either man or beast at his new hotel and saloon. His hotel and saloon presents superior inducements to the public. He has a fine new billiard table attached to his hotel. The best of liquors and segars are also kept at the bar.
Nov. 20, 1924: The Happ Auditorium will be the scene of another great “Battle of Music” next Sunday evening, Nov. 23rd when the famous Al Olson’s Syncopators of Albert Lea and Dean’s Serenaders of Cresco, Iowa play on the same floor at the same time. Manager Dick Happ is making great preparations for this event and expects to entertain a record breaking crowd of dancers.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.