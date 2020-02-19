Feb. 20, 1930: At last the time has come. Chaska movie fans, as well as those from the miles about, are to hear the first talking-moving picture program at the Rex Theater in this city next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. The Metro Goldwyn-Mayer all-talking vehicle “It’s a Great Life” will open the new era next Tuesday.
Feb. 21, 1918: Several of our citizens who have made cross street connections with the water mains have been having considerable trouble and have been unable to get water, something being out of whack with the connecting pipes. It seems to us the city authorities should investigate the cause.
Feb. 22, 1951: The 1951 March of Dimes campaign in the city of Chaska contributed $780.25 to the Carver County total it was announced this week by campaign chairman Cyril B. Ess.
Feb. 23, 1961: The month-long 1961 Heart Fund Drive will reach a peak Sunday when local Heart Sunday volunteers will ring doorbells at virtually every home in Chaska to collect Heart Sunday contributions. Mrs. Wally Lahl is Heart Sunday chairman in Chaska.
Feb. 24, 1977: The Chaska Belle Restaurant and Lounge have been sold to Mr. & Mrs. Marvin McGuire of Rosemount. Sellers of the Chaska Belle are Mr. & Mrs. Gary Suhl who purchased the establishment a year and a half ago.
Feb. 25, 1932: Miss Lynn Landau’s Chaska High School girls basketball team trimmed Victoria at that place by a close margin last Tuesday evening. The girls won their first match of the season 17-14.
Feb. 26, 1863: Crossing the river at this point has been for the past week anything but good on account of its having broke away from the shore several feet. We are in hopes however that we may have some frosty weather soon which will again restore the “natural bridge” at this point.
