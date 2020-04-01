March 2, 1922: It was awfully dead in town last week. The blizzard helped some and then we had no basketball game and for the first time in years the Rex Theater was closed practically the entire week owing to the death of the proprietor’s wife.
March 3, 1977: Chaska American Legion, Post 57 has purchased the building on Chestnut Street that the organization has been using for its club rooms for almost 30 years. A purchase agreement was signed Friday transferring the ownership from Mrs. Caroline Brinkhaus to the Legion for an undisclosed price.
March 4, 1915: The city council has forbidden the tying of horses to lamp posts in the city and have notified the police to see that this order is enforced. The attention of the public is called to this restriction in the future.
March 5, 1903: Auditor Connolly rejoices over the arrival of a lucky boarder in his family. The little miss arrived Saturday and has made arrangements to stay. The family has acquiesced and she is already boss of the house. We extend congratulations. Mother and child are both doing well.
March 6, 1930: For a week now the people of Chaska and its surrounding territory have been enjoying “Broadway on Main Street” made possible with the advent of the talkies at the Rex Theater. Beginning last Tuesday the equipment was put into use and has been heard by large crowds almost nightly.
March 7, 1918: Motor car travel has been rather brisk during the past week, considering the time of year, and since last week cars have been traveling to Shakopee, Excelsior and we know of several trips to Minneapolis during the week.
March 8, 1917: Manager Themer of the Rex asks us to announce that the admission prices for this evening’s big six-reel show featuring the world’s highest priced comedian —Charlie Chaplin is 5 cents and 10 cents. The kids should be in their glory tonight when the noted Charlie cuts his capers.
