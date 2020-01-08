Jan. 9, 1913: Teams commenced hauling gravel Monday for the foundation of the proposed new Catholic parochial school building. It was a cold day for that kind of work, nevertheless a large number of teams kept at it all day.
Jan. 10, 1957: Two local teams representing Eder’s Lanes will bowl Sunday evening in the 44th Annual Minneapolis City Championship at Melody Lanes. Bowling on the 9 p.m. shift will be Pete Bielke, Andy Grassmann, George Hammers, Roy Eder and Ray Tschimperle. Another team will be headed by Florian Eder and includes Norb Fiebelkorn, Duane Steinberger and Gene Meuwissen.
Jan. 11, 1951: Personnel of the Chaska Post Office are recovering from the busiest Christmas season in the history of the local agency. Postmaster Victor M. Weller reports that his office handled 72,123 pieces of outgoing mail during the holiday rush and estimates that at least the same number was received and distributed.
Jan. 12, 1905: Last week the Strobach-Faber Brickyard was sold to Messrs. Fred Greiner and J.W.K. Corning for the sum of $9,000. The Strobach-Farber Brickyard comprises about 19-1/2 acres of land and has a capacity of about 60,000 brick per day, and employs between fifty and sixty men during the summer months.
Jan. 13, 1898: With five or six brickyards and the Terra Cotta works running at full blast means the employment of at least four hundred laborers next season. This will set things humming in Chaska. Well, we have “laid off” long enough and can enjoy a season of activity.
Jan. 14, 1909: Chaska again can boast of a roller skating rink. The Opera House rink having opened for business last Sunday afternoon. The committee has purchased a good bunch of Richardson’s ball-bearing skates and informs us that the rink will be open on Sunday afternoon and evening and Wednesday and Saturday evening, during the winter.
Jan. 15, 1948: Clarence Geyen raised a smart white-faced steer while leading the animal to the “chopping block” on Monday at 12 noon. The steer suddenly became balky and laid down at a local street intersection and stubbornly resisted all effort in getting him back on all fours. Finally, the critter was rolled onto a stone-boat and in that way was hauled to the slaughtering quarters.
