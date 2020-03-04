March 5, 1903: Auditor Connolly rejoices over the arrival of a lucky boarder in his family. The little miss arrived Saturday and has made arrangements to stay. The family has acquiesced and she is already boss of the house. We extend congratulations. Mother and child are both doing well.
March 6, 1930: For a week now the people of Chaska and its surrounding territory have been enjoying “Broadway on Main Street,” made possible with the advent of the talkies at the Rex Theater. Beginning last Tuesday the equipment was put into use and has been heard by large crowds almost nightly.
March 7, 1918: Motor car travel has been rather brisk during the past week, considering the time of year, and since last week cars have been traveling to Shakopee, Excelsior and we know of several trips to Minneapolis during the week.
March 8, 1917: Manager Themer of the Rex asks us to announce that the admission prices for this evening’s big six reel show featuring the world’s highest priced comedian, Charlie Chaplin, is 5 cents and 10 cents. The kids should be in their glory tonight when the noted Charlie cuts his capers.
March 9, 1967: Mr. Irving Marks, representative of Twentieth Century Fox Film, today announced that Harold Young of the Rex Theater in Chaska has signed an arrangement to have the outstanding pictures of the year shown locally in the near future. Such attractions as “Agony and Ecstasy,” “The Magnificent Men and Their Flying Machines” and “The Fantastic Voyage” will play the Rex Theater.
March 10, 1910: There was so much snow this winter that many of our people threw their rubbish in their yards near the house and outbuildings. This should all be cleaned up and removed as soon as the snow disappears. Clean surroundings are conducive to good health and comfort.
March 11, 1976: The Jonathan Community will celebrate its 10th birthday April 30, May 1 and 2. The festivities are being coordinated by the Jonathan Residents Association with cooperation from civic groups throughout the area. The idea of the celebration is to make a community-wide event involving all the residents of Chaska, said Barb Steinberg, association director.
