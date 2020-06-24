June 25, 1992: If you are a customer of Cooper’s New Market in Chaska you can now purchase your groceries and sundries with a piece of plastic. In early June, Cooper’s installed the necessary equipment and is now accepting Visa-Mastercard. Taking the steps does not make the supermarket a pioneer in the trade, but it does put the company in the forefront of a growing movement.
June 26, 1958: A Hamline graduate who spent the past three years at New York Mills is the latest addition to the Chaska Public School teaching faculty and newest member of the city’s summer recreation program. Merlyn Kinkel, a native of Pine River, Minnesota, will teach biology and general science. Presently Kinkel and colleagues Mrs. Charlotte Trnka and Haldo Norman are supervising a daily program of recreation activities.
June 27, 1912: The Catholic school children enjoyed a picnic on Brinkhaus’ Hill Monday, to celebrate the close of the school year. The youngsters marched thru the main street of the town before proceeding to the grounds, and seemed well supplied with good things.
June 28, 1877: We would again call the attention of our readers to the drug store of Jos. Franken. His stock of fancy toilet articles are so varied and interesting that a person must necessarily see them to fully appreciate their beauty and cheapness. His stock of drugs, paints, oils, etc. are also worthy of an inspection. For fine stationery and fishing tackles, be sure and call on him.
June 29, 1922: Celebrate the Fourth in Chaska and be assured of a real good time. The Schnitzelbank Club back for the Fourth of July celebration at Brinkhaus Park. A “BIG” crowd is expected.
June 30, 1950: A tremendous concentrated drive by the greater Chaska Athletic Association last week resulted in the new light standards being erected and the 140 flood lights turned on in time for the Carver-Victoria baseball game Thursday evening at the new Chaska Athletic Field.
July 1, 1880: Chaska Bakery and Confectionery. Fresh bread every day and cookies of all kinds always kept on hand. Cakes, biscuits and bread furnished on order for weddings, fishing parties and excursions, etc. Shop 2nd. St. east of Herald Office.
