Nov. 5, 1953: Firemen’s Poultry Party, Friday evening, November 6th at the American Legion Club, Chaska. Sponsored by the Chaska Fire Department. Join the fun and take home your Thanksgiving Dinner.
Nov. 6, 1969: Chaska’s city council, in action Monday evening, approved a plan to relocate the city’s senior citizen center in the basement of the Chaska City Hall – effective January 1, 1970. The senior citizen center presently is located in the basement of the Moravian Church. It is rumored the relocation was prompted by the fact that the senior citizens reportedly were “playing cards for money” in the church basement — a practice that brought dismay from several church members.
Nov. 7, 1918: Now that the battle of ballots has been fought, the results known, and the victors acclaimed, let’s forget the political squabble for two years at least and get down to business. Plug and boost and help make your town a bigger and busier and better place and you will have accomplished something. Keep the ball rolling.
Nov. 8, 1962: Cooper’s Shopping Center will inaugurate Thursday evening store hours — effective tonight. Owner Jake Cooper made the announcement early this week in calling attention to the fact that the local “one-stop” shopping center will be open until 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday evening — starting tonight.
Nov. 9, 1893: George Etzell, an employee of this office, will call on our Chaska and Carver subscribers for a settlement of accounts commencing this week. Be ready with your cash.
Nov. 10, 1904: Election day was very quiet, business of all kinds was generally suspended. After voting many shouldered their guns for a rabbit hunt or trip to the lakes.
Nov. 11, 1976: Volume I of “Chaska: A Minnesota River City” has just arrived from the publishers. The 300 page, hardcover book is available at city hall. The price of the book is $12.50.
