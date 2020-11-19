Nov. 19, 1936: J.A. Glatzel has just received a new lot of horse blankets, which he will sell at bottom prices.
Nov. 20, 1930: Don’t miss the Thanksgiving dance to be held on Wednesday night, November 26th at Happ’s auditorium. Music will be furnished by John Wilfhart and his Nine Fat Dutchmen, featuring old and new music. Turkeys will be given to those holding the lucky numbers. Come and dance and take home your Thanksgiving dinner FREE.
Nov. 21, 1985: Jeanne Christiansen was elected President of the Chaska Historical Society at a recent meeting held at Talheim Apartments. Other new officials are Louise Bielke, Vice-President; Margery Hanson, Secretary-Treasurer; and Cy Ess, Director. Other Directors of the society include Marcie Klein, Marvin Carlson, Shirley Bruers, Tracy Swanson and Laura Born.
Nov. 22, 1934: The Red Cross is no stranger in this community. Locally it has rendered indispensable service during the period of Depression and partial recovery. Its work must go on. It is an organization that deserves the wholehearted support of every citizen in this community. JOIN NOW!
Nov. 23, 1978: The first lines of bowling were rolled this past weekend at the new Valley Bowl south of Shakopee. The 24 lanes are open seven days a week with a large dining and dancing area scheduled for opening in mid-January. Chub Kalkes, Vice President and General Manager, and Hauser Lano, President, were on hand to assist bowlers.
Nov. 24, 1910: Miller & Ticity is the name of the local Dreamland motion picture theatre. They will open the house Friday evening, conducting a motion picture show on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings of each week. They have one of the latest Edison Electric Kinetoscope machines which should give the public good clear pictures. The prices of admission are 10¢ for adults and 5¢ for children under 12.
Nov. 25, 1886: Highest cash price paid for hides, pellets and fur. C.A. Gehl, Chaska.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.