Oct. 3, 1878: Twelve street lamps burning gasoline will be put up on street corners in this city this week. They are handsome as well as useful on a dark night.
Oct. 4, 1917: Coal prices are way up this fall and liable to be still higher later on and wood is a scarce article as little was cut last winter owing to the deep snow. But, we must keep warm just the same.
Oct. 5, 1944: It’s all around town already! Bing Crosby crooner supreme is Father “Chuck” O’Malley, an unaffected and kindly young priest in Paramount’s “Going My Way” which continues at the Rex Theater for two more days. A tip from this reviewer – go see it!
Oct. 6, 1966: Chaska will participate in Operation Edith (statewide home exit fire dill) Wednesday as part of national fire prevention week. Wallace Ess, Chaska fire chief, announced that a signal at 8 p.m. Wednesday will sound and that every family in the city is urged to conduct an exit drill in their home at that time as if an actual fire was taking place.
Oct. 7, 1897: A matched horse race for a purse of $50 to take place on the Chaska track Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m. between the running horse “Dick” owned by Goetze of Carver and “Mollie M” owned by Murphy of Norwood. A most interesting race is expected as the horses are pretty evenly matched.
Oct. 8, 1964: Last week’s three-day grand opening of the new Pearson & Gastler Furniture Store was acclaimed a huge success by owners Ruben Pearson and Harold Gastler. An estimated 1,500 people visited the store during the grand opening.
Oct. 9, 1924: For Sale or Trade – Model 1920 Ford Touring car in good condition. Will take in trade a good milk cow and a quantity of hay and wood. – Wm. Ruetten, Chaska, Minn.