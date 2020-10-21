Oct. 22, 1868: Mrs. Sarah A. Shepard of Rockford, Ill., lectured at the Moravian Academy on the subject of Temperance last Monday and Tuesday evening to a very fair audience. She dove down into the subject with terrible earnestness.
Oct. 23, 1902: Our home candidates are all out in the country this week looking up votes. Another week will end the agony.
Oct. 24, 1946: The Chaska Post, Veterans of Foreign Wars will sponsor a free showing of combat films at the Chaska High School auditorium on Saturday, October 26th at 8 p.m. These films will be brought here and shown by the U.S. Army Recruiting Service. Everyone is urged to attend this event.
Oct. 25, 1900: The opening of Leonard Ess’ new saloon last Saturday evening was a very successful affair. Good music and fine oyster lunch added much to the zest of the occasion. Leonard has the toniest place in town and is bound to become a popular place of resort in odd hours when seeking recreation.
Oct. 26, 1893: Chaska is the best location for a 200 barrel flouring mill in the state and we know it will not be long without a mill. We know of several parties who are ready to build a mill. In any event much valuable time is being lost – greatly to the damage of the city.
Oct. 27, 1904: The Central Hotel closed its doors last week, going out of business. This was a voluntary act on the part of the proprietors as the business was not to their liking.
Oct. 28, 1976: Two brightly colored adult size clown suits were hung out to dry Friday on a clothes line at an East Sixth Street residence in Chaska. Sometime between noon and 5:30 p.m. a thief ripped-off the two suits. Police were called and are now seeking the red, white and blue striped and plaid homemade outfits. Residents may want to be on the lookout for a couple of tall clowns begging handouts Oct. 31. Police refused comment on the speculation they were seeking a suspect with size 22EEE footprints.
