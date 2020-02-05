Feb. 6, 1873: The recent fires in Chaska have had a salutary effect upon our citizens in arousing them to a sense of their helplessness in case of fire and we are pleased to learn that effective steps have been taken to organize a Hook and Ladder Company. Our citizens are responding liberally to the call for means and in the course of a week the company will be fully organized.
Feb. 7, 1918: The city put in its third consecutive heatless Monday apparently with practically every business house in town closed during the entire day. Our groceries are not required to close during the entire day but may keep open till noon. The city papers state that the fuel administrator may lift the ban as coal is now moving in good shape and in consequence may have no more heatless Mondays.
Feb. 8, 1877: Our hotel and saloon keepers are caught “napping” this winter on the ice question. They are “minus” their summer supply of ice and the warm pleasant weather of the past week is demoralizing the supply in the river. Be in time hereafter.
Feb. 9, 1905: A game was pulled off Tuesday evening between the Married Men and a team composed of three Carver bowlers headed by Clarence Funk and assisted by two local cracks, Manager Pete Haerden and Hawk Grates. The Married Men won the game by 62 pins. The Married Men were assisted by Herman Elke and “Slim” had high average for the evening. Clarence Funk carried off the high score 174.
Feb. 10, 1966: Fire early Sunday evening completely gutted the Chaska Diner on Highway 212. The fire believed to have originated in the kitchen was extinguished within an hour by the Chaska Fire Department. Wallace Ess, Chaska Fire Chief, estimated Sunday’s fire loss at $8,000.
Feb. 11, 1988: The Chaska Post Office is shortening its retail window hours on Thursdays and Saturdays as a result of recent federal budget reductions. The reduced hours go into effect Feb. 20. Counter hours will be reduced to 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m.–noon on Saturdays. Hours for the four remaining weekdays will continue to be 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Feb. 12, 1942: Lieutenant Bernard L. Fritz, chief air raid warden for Chaska, has extended time for volunteering in this home defense field for two weeks longer. To date about 30 men have offered their services.
