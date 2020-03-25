March 26, 1970: The Carver County State Bank of Chaska will celebrate 100 years of banking service to this community on April 1-2-3. An “open house” will be held during regular banking hours, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with coffee and donuts being served in the downstairs meeting room of the bank.
March 27, 1890: There was quite a fall of snow on Friday, but the mild weather soon reduced it to water, making muddy streets and roads. It was a blessing to the good housewife as it replenished the empty cistern.
March 28, 1878: The young ladies of this city air themselves every evening upon our streets and Chaska has a goodly number of them. Don’t we wish we were young again.
March 29, 1928: Basketball game on roller skates at the Happ Auditorium, Sunday, April 1st, Chaska vs. Excelsior. Don’t miss this game on skates. This is something new and novel and should create lots of fun and entertainment.
March 30, 1899: The Marine Band of this city received new music last week and the boys are now hard at work practicing the same. The Marine Band under the able management of Peter E. Iltis are rapidly pushing to the front and will soon rank among one of the best organizations of its kind in this part of the state.
March 31, 1898: Thousands are standing on the verge of the grave. Death’s their next door neighbor. Rocky Mountain Tea will make them well. Faber Drug Co. & A.J. Maerz.
April 1, 1965: The old is giving way to the new as Carver County offices start moving to the new county courthouse in Chaska. The first office to move will be the County Auditor. The total move is expected to take about 10 days, with one or two offices being moved each day.
