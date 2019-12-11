Dec. 12, 1901: Willie Muelkens and Peter Bruers took the train one day last week for Prior Lake on a rabbit hunt. They succeeded in shooting a dozen or fifteen cotton tails which furnished them fine lunches at their respective places of business.
Dec. 13, 1900: We will from now until after the holidays have our store open and lit up with electrical lights until 12 o’clock P.M. Everybody is invited to call and see our elegant display of Christmas goods – Burkhart Bros.
Dec. 14, 1978: The students of Guardian Angels School invite the public to attend their annual Christmas play. The titles of this year’s plays are: “Amahl and The Night Visitors” presented by grades 5-8; “’Twas The Night Before Christmas,” presented by grades 3 and 4; and “Silent Night of Jeremy Rabbit,” presented by kindergarten–grade 2. The program will take place in the school gym on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Dec. 15, 1955: A week ago, Sheriff Lester Melchert’s faith in the young people of Chaska soared to new heights when Little Kathleen Richards appeared at the Sheriff’s office and handed Sheriff Melchert a one dollar bill stating that she had found it and wanted it returned to its rightful owner. This is the first time that cash loot has been turned in, said the Sheriff. The money, thus far unclaimed, will be turned over to the “Little Conscientious Citizen.”
Dec. 16, 1920: The local shirt factory shut down last week after a steady grind for some months. The Manager will clean shop and it will probably be a month or so before the plant re-opens and we understand will engage in the manufacture of other articles than shirts.
Dec. 17, 1987: Independent School District 112 and the Chaska Education Association (CEA) reached tentative agreement on teachers’ contracts for 1987-89. For the 1987-88 school year, teachers would see an average increase of $1,484. or 4.8 per cent, while in 1988-89 salaries would rise $2,008. or 6.2 per cent.
Dec. 18, 1913: Skating on Fink’s Lake, south of town, has been splendid the past ten days and our young folks have been enjoying themselves to their heart’s content every evening. It’s a cinch they want no snow.
Compiled by the Chaska Historical Society, which would love to have you as a member. Interested? Email historical@chaskahistory.org; visit www.chaskahistory.org; or call 952-448-6077.